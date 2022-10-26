Robert Clarence Jaekel, 84, of Whitehall, devoted husband, loving grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully, at his home with his wife and children around him, after a short bout with cancer Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. He was born Dec. 31, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Clarence and Angeline (Cisarik) Jaekel. He was a loving, caring, and gentle man to all that knew him!!
Robert graduated from Glenbard High School, class of 1955, in Glen Ellyn, Ill. After graduation, he proudly served in the US Marine Corps. "Semper Fi."
Robert married Lois Hinze Feb. 5, 1972, and they celebrated 50-plus years together. Over those 50-plus years they held a ton of parties in their home, some of which were celebrating Bob's birthday on Dec. 31...He always said, “Everyone celebrates my birthday.”
Robert was a very hard worker all his life. He was "Thee Ole Roofer" and owner of C. Jaekel and Sons Roofing of Whitehall for 35-plus years, having worked all over Muskegon County. He was well-respected for his work ethic, retiring in December 1999. After retirement, he was a volunteer at Hackley Hospital.
Robert enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, hockey games, going to U of M games, and watching his beloved Michigan Wolverines ("Go Blue"), Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bulls. HE LOVED SPORTS!!!
Robert is survived by: his wife, Lois Jaekel; son, Brian (Kara) Jaekel; daughter, Linda (Lance) Decker; daughter, Brenda (Dave) Bean; grandchildren, Brandon Bean, Austin Decker, Dennis (Jodie) Roesler, Drew (Kara) Roesler, Jason (Misty) Jaekel, Jessica Jaekel, and Judi Jaekel; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; brother-in-law, Gordon (Linda) Hinze; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by: his parents, Clarence and Angeline; and his sister, Donna Erdman.
A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post #69, 803 E. Colby St. Whitehall, MI 49461, with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. #400 Muskegon, MI, 49441, or a charity of your choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.