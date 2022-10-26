Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North gales to 35 knots and waves 6 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&