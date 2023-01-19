Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&