Robert Gary Stevens, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born June 6, 1949, in Shelby, the son of Kenneth and Eleanor Stevens.
In his younger years, Bob was an avid horseman and a member of 4-H before taking over the family dairy farm. He then left farming and retired from Pells Farm Service in Fremont. Bob married his wife, Candy (Ramthun), on a rainy day in May 1976. He has three children who he was very proud of and two granddaughters he adored. Bob was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, in Montague, and enjoyed studying the Bible and sharing his faith. He enjoyed reading, Hallmark movies, and Michigan football.
Bob is lovingly remembered by: his wife, Candace; children, Lana Stevens, Adam (Alexandra) Stevens, and Darcie (Troy) Rector; granddaughters, Payton age five and Iyla age four; sister-in-law; nieces; and extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, Dennis Stevens.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Mark Gilson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.