Robert H. Wagner, 61, of Whitehall, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. He was born June 27, 1961, in Muskegon, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Lorenz) Wagner.
Robert took great pride in his country. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served honorably for four years and achieved the rank of E5 Sergeant in the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, during which time he was active in the 1982 U.S. Multinational Force Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission. Robert was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, and son. He had an amazing sense of humor, was always able to make others laugh, and was quite the jokester with kids.
Robert was a compassionate man who always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed various activities, including hunting, camping, and watching the Detroit Red Wings. Above all, he loved spending countless hours with his grandchildren, often playing games, taking them on fishing excursions, or exploring Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, in New Era.
Robert is survived by: his wife, Rose Wagner; daughter, Krystle (Sean) Ryke; son, Robby (Angel) Wagner; bonus children, Rachelle (Scott) Hollabaugh, Michael Ferris, and Scott Ferris; grandchildren, Evelyn Ryke, Audrey Hollabaugh, Christian Hollabaugh, and Rebekah Ferris; brother, Don (Deb) Wagner, James (Sandy) Wagner, and Dennis (Linda) Wagner; sister, Cheryl (Jeff) Borgerding and Debby (Danny) Miller; stepmother, Dorothy Wagner; father, Donald Wagner; and in-laws, Carol (Jerry) Kirkbride, David (Michelle) Alvesteffer, Nancy Sluyter, and Joyce Alvesteffer.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2380 West Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, 413 South Mears Avenue, Whitehall, MI 49461, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.