Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.