Robert Herbert Gale, 87, of Whitehall, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Robert was born January 20, 1932, the son of Augustus and Hilda Gale.
Robert served his country proudly in the US Army. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He was a likable, funny, hardworking man who will be deeply missed.
Robert is survived by: his siblings, Sally (Lynn) Felt, Carol Johnston, Carl (Dottie) Gale, and Lois Kinstner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lincoln, Stan, Jerry, Marvin, Truman, Everett, and Virginia Lynn
Cremation will take place and a graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. A luncheon will follow at the Montague VFW Post 3256.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 3256
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.