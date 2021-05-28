Velma June Roesler, 87, of Montague, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at White Lake Assisted Living in Whitehall. She was born June 14, 1933, in Whitehall, the daughter of Carl Henry and Celia Bernice (Gunderson) Walgren.
A lifelong resident of the Montague-Whitehall area, Velma graduated from Whitehall schools and on May 15, 1954, married Henry Roesler Jr. whom she met while working at Dowker’s Drug Store where he worked next door at Gee’s Hardware Store. Together they were involved in many community and church activities. Velma had a very active card ministry and enjoyed sending them to friends, family and anyone she heard about needing a caring thought. She enjoyed reading and worked as a librarian at the Montague Public Library for several years. Velma enjoyed her family and she and Henry started a 4th of July get-together that still continues every year. Velma will be remembered for supporting her husband’s and family’s community service interests.
Velma is survived by: her children, Linda Everitt-Squires, Cindy (Jim) Frale, David (Nanci) Roesler, Doug (Kristen) Roesler, Dean Roesler, Dwight (Michelle) Roesler, and Darrin (LeAnne) Roesler; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; her sister, Rebecca (Becky) Sidor; and many nieces and nephews.
Velma was preceded in death by: her parents; beloved husband, Henry; and sons-in-law, Paul Everitt and Jeff Squires.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at White Lake Assisted Living for the care she received.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lebanon Lutheran Church, in Whitehall, with Pastor Douglas Ogden officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Montague. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roesler Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Muskegon Community Foundation.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.