Mr. Ronnie “Ron” Lee DeBrot, 80, of Montague, passed away peacefully at home with his wife of 60 years by his side, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 29, 1941 in Hesperia, the son of Alva and Beulah (VanDyke) DeBrot.
Ron loved hunting and camping on his property in Hesperia, playing his guitar with the Tuesday Jammers and wintering in Florida. He retired from Muskegon Piston Ring. Ron became a building inspector/official and was still actively inspecting two days a week in Grant Township.
Ron is survived by his: loving wife Sue Ann; children, Troy (Nancy) DeBrot, Trent (Christine) DeBrot, Travis (Jennifer) DeBrot; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) DeBrot, Taylor (Ashley) DeBrot, Noah, Stella, Hope, and Emily DeBrot; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, and Kinsley DeBrot; step-grandchildren, Tony, Andrew, David, Keegan, and Jude; brothers, Elwood (Judy) DeBrot, Richard (Debbie) DeBrot; sister, Linda (Leigh) Furgason.
Ron was preceded in death by: his parents, Alva and Beulah (VanDyke) DeBrot.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Road, Rothbury, Michigan 49452. Visitation was held from 4 pm until 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby, Mich. 49455 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery, 3293 W. Webster Road, Montague, Michigan 49437.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked to consider memorial contributions to the Rothbury Community Church Building Fund.
The Harris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.