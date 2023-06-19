Mrs. Ruth M. Louzon, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Rockford, Michigan Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born Dec. 6, 1928 in the Whitehall/Montague area to James and Lena Grover. Ruth graduated from Montague High School in 1946. She went on to attend college at Western Michigan University, Wayne State University, and graduated in 1959 with a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University. In 1950, Ruth was married to Lawrence Louzon Sr. From 1960 to 1968 Ruth taught second grade for Montague Area Public Schools. In 1968, Ruth moved with her husband and family to a 160-acre farm in Hesperia. Ruth continued teaching with the third-grade class in Hesperia Public Schools. Ruth retired from teaching in 1975. After retirement, Ruth and her husband bought a 270-acre farm in Belding, Michigan. During her retirement Ruth enjoyed her gardening, crocheting and her pets. In 1990, Ruth and her family moved out west to Sedona, Arizona. She loved taking walks with her husband, son Tom and their dog Shnozer. They also lived in Arkansas, Texas. In 2000, they moved back to Michigan and settled in the Rockford area, where Ruth continued gardening and crocheting in her 90s. Ruth always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Louzon of Berkley, Michigan and Melanie R. Louzon of Phoenix; two sons, Lawrence R. Louzon Jr. (Julie) of Whitehall Michigan, Thomas J. Louzon of Rockford, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lillian Morrison of Utah. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lena Grover; three siblings; and her son, Joseph M. Louzon, in 1993. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial will take place Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Rockford Cemetery, with Pastor Dennis Gilbert officiating. Ruth loved reading her Bible and especially the Psalms. She received Jesus Christ as her personal savior at the age of 94. Ruth is now resting peacefully in the presence of the Lord. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Ruth M. Louzon
- Andy M Roberts
-
- Updated
Andy M Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Featured Local Savings
Trending
Articles
- Montague star Nick Moss headed for Lake Michigan College
- Sold-out Electric Forest expects over 50,000 people next weekend
- Whitehall throwing dynamos Hope, Russell headed for Aquinas College
- Whitehall girls soccer sends 4 on to play at MCC
- White Lake Area Sportfishing Association kids contest attracts over 200 youth anglers
- Marsh Field all-star game brings White Lake senior stars back to field one last time
- Whitehall graduate introduces new muffin recipe to area schools
- Wings Over Muskegon announces USAF Heritage Flight and MiG demonstration
- Lakeshore Art Festival will bring over 250 exhibits to Muskegon
- Referendum on White River Township zoning ordinance will not move forward
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 84°
- Heat Index: 84°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:04:21 AM
- Sunset: 09:29:28 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.