ruth louzon.jpg

Mrs. Ruth M. Louzon, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Rockford, Michigan Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born Dec. 6, 1928 in the Whitehall/Montague area to James and Lena Grover. Ruth graduated from Montague High School in 1946. She went on to attend college at Western Michigan University, Wayne State University, and graduated in 1959 with a Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University. In 1950, Ruth was married to Lawrence Louzon Sr. From 1960 to 1968 Ruth taught second grade for Montague Area Public Schools. In 1968, Ruth moved with her husband and family to a 160-acre farm in Hesperia. Ruth continued teaching with the third-grade class in Hesperia Public Schools. Ruth retired from teaching in 1975. After retirement, Ruth and her husband bought a 270-acre farm in Belding, Michigan. During her retirement Ruth enjoyed her gardening, crocheting and her pets. In 1990, Ruth and her family moved out west to Sedona, Arizona. She loved taking walks with her husband, son Tom and their dog Shnozer. They also lived in Arkansas, Texas. In 2000, they moved back to Michigan and settled in the Rockford area, where Ruth continued gardening and crocheting in her 90s. Ruth always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ruth is survived by two daughters, Linda M. Louzon of Berkley, Michigan and Melanie R. Louzon of Phoenix; two sons, Lawrence R. Louzon Jr. (Julie) of Whitehall Michigan, Thomas J. Louzon of Rockford, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lillian Morrison of Utah. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lena Grover; three siblings; and her son, Joseph M. Louzon, in 1993. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial will take place Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Rockford Cemetery, with Pastor Dennis Gilbert officiating. Ruth loved reading her Bible and especially the Psalms. She received Jesus Christ as her personal savior at the age of 94. Ruth is now resting peacefully in the presence of the Lord. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

Tags