Scott Jeffers Walton, 46, unexpectedly left this world due to tragedy Feb. 24, 2023, in Nevada. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., June 8, 1976, to parents John and Marilyn Walton, Scott spent several years as a resident before moving with his family to Oxford, Ohio, in 1983.
Scott was a graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in business. After graduating college, Scott lived and worked in Ohio and Illinois.Then he made a career change later in his life which allowed him to pursue his passion: flying. At that point, he moved his family to Florida, and most recently Michigan. Flying was his true calling, and he found immense purpose as a medevac pilot, helping patients in critical situations get to the care they desperately needed.
Scott was the light in every room he walked into and formed instant connections with everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest, bringing unceasing joy to those around him. Scott never missed an opportunity to make the world a better place with a kind word, a smile, or inspiring bravery.
Scott is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lisa; young daughters Samantha, Emily, and Anna; parents John and Marilyn Walton; brothers John (Jennifer) Walton and Michael (Katie) Walton; father and mother-in-law Charles and Joann Fishel; brothers-in-law Daniel (Jennifer) Fishel and Steven (Tiffany) Fishel; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Arsulowicz Brothers Remembrance Mortuary, 3525 Remembrance Road NW, Grand Rapids, Mich. Tuesday, March 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., starting with a rosary at 4:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held at the Basilica of St. Adalbert, 645 Davis Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, Mich. Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. His family will receive visitors one hour prior to the Mass at church.
A Catholic burial is to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Scott Walton Memorial Fund through the Sacred Heart Academy Education Foundation, 1200 Dayton Street SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504. All donations to the Scott Walton Memorial Fund will be matched by Lisa’s parents, Charles and Joann Fishel.