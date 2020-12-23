Mr. Maurice "Koko" John Shalifoe, age 69, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. He was born in Muskegon, MI on October 19, 1951 to Edward & Cecelia (Bailey) Shalifoe and served his country in the US Marines during the Vietnam Era. He married the former Cynthia Weiss on March 27, 1982. Mr. Shalifoe had been employed as a greenskeeper for Lincoln Golf Course. Koko enjoyed golfing, his family, loved all sports, played baseball & football, liked mustangs & focused the last 16 years on his grandchildren.
SURVIVORS
Wife, Cindy Shalifoe; children, Barbara (Tom) Bitson, Jennifer (Fast Eddy) Schroder, Koko (Jennifer) Shalifoe, Jeffery (Raina) Shalifoe, Donald Shalifoe, Nicole (Jeff) Gustafson; grandchildren, MacKenna "Monkey", Kaydence "Toady", Alayna "Feather", Mason "Tar Baby", Daniel "Whitey". Alivia "Baby", Alex "Monster", Payton "Pete"; siblings, Andrew (Wendy) Shalifoe, Bernice Estlund, Charlotte (Jacob) Paszkowski, Martin (Carol) Shalifoe, Edward Shalifoe; brother-in-law, Greg Weiss; many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Terry, Michael & Madeline.
SERVICE
Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon with Rev. Carlos Ramos officiating. Interment in Fruitland Township Cemetery.
MEMORIAL: Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
