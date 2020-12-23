Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.