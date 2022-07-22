Shannon L. Popps and Shannon “Buddy” Popps, Jr., father and son and close friends, both passed away less than a month apart from each other. Shannon, 78, passed away June 17, 2022 and resided his life in the Whitehall area. He built hundreds of homes in the Muskegon County area throughout his life, as well as many bigger projects in West Michigan. Shannon is survived by his daughter, Seanna (Michael) Mendez; son, Donovan (Diane Hodges-Popps) Popps; daughter-in-law, Nicole Popps; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Popps.
Buddy, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022 after hitting his last bucket of balls. He was born May 6, 1967 and resided most of his life in the Whitehall area. He worked many years in Property Management for Avalon Cove Property. Buddy was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a coach and impacted many young lives. Buddy even gave at the end of his life, donating to Gift of Life. Buddy is survived by his wife, the former Nicole Winberg; two daughters, Kara Popps and Kelsea Popps; step-son, Maddox Varela; sister, Seanna (Michael) Mendez; brother, Donovan (Diane Hodges-Popps) Popps; his godchild and nephew, A.C. Popps; niece, Michelle Mendez; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shannon and Elizabeth Popps.
Both Shannon and Buddy were known for never having a bad day, and the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel important. Both were members of the White Lake Eagles #3214, White Lake VFW Post #3256, and the Whitehall American Legion Algot Johnson Post 69. Shannon and Buddy were entertainers and musicians, and liked to banter together over politics. They were both teachers, and impacted too many lives to count.
A combined Celebration of Life for Shannon and Buddy will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 from noon to 3 p.m. at the White Lake Eagles #3214 (1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall, MI 49461). Share memories with the family online at www.sytsemafh.com. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave. Muskegon, MI 49442.