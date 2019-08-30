Sharon Diane Krusinsky, 71, of Rothbury, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Sherry was born May 30, 1948 in Muskegon, Michigan.
In 1968, she married Jerry Krusinsky and together they were blessed with four children and 50 years of marriage until his death in 2018. Sherry enjoyed crocheting, cooking, spending time in the pool, and her dogs. One of the greatest joys in her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a strong-willed, creative, generous woman who will be deeply missed.
Sherry is survived by: her children, Kim Morgan, Michelle (Shane Sietsema), Stacey (Will) Suggs, and Jerry Krusinsky Jr.; grandchildren, Robert, Josh, Matthew, Lauren (Tony), Patrick, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Zayden and David; and mother, Shirley Wright.
She was preceded in death by: her husband Jerry; and grandparents, Fred and Laura Niblick.
According to her wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Cancer Center.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.