Phyllis Esther (Young) Slocum, 84, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Muskegon, Mich. Her family takes great comfort that her “faith became sight” last Saturday when she met her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ face-to face and began her eternal life in heaven.
Phyllis was born to Lloyd Emmett and Helen Louise (Thomas) Young April 29, 1936 at home in Kalamazoo, Mich. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1954 and attended Albion and Kalamazoo colleges for brief periods. Later she would earn a “special certificate” to teach Kindergarten. Phyllis married Gerald Lawrence Slocum of Hart Aug. 12, 1962, in Benton Harbor, Mich.
Phyllis, who excelled at music, enjoyed many musical opportunities throughout her lifetime. In 1959, she was the winner of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra’s “Young Artist’s Audition,” an award her mother had received 13 years earlier. As a result, Phyllis sang an operatic aria with the orchestra. In 1960, she traveled to New York City to live with a friend and audition on Broadway. After only four auditions, she secured a part in the traveling Broadway production of “Destry Rides Again” and toured for nine months across the U.S. including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, St. Louis and Toronto. In 1961, her cousin introduced her to his wife’s brother, Jerry Slocum. The two were married in 1962, and shared 52 years together before Jerry’s passing in 2014.
Moving to Oceana County was an adjustment for a city girl, but soon she became involved in her new community and made many wonderful memories and friends along the way. In 1969, she began studying the New Testament for the first time and within months committed her life to Christ at a revival service at the Hart Congregational Church. Following her conversion, she was eager to learn more about Jesus’ precious promises and share with others the change He had made in her life.
Her many talents included singing in numerous church and community events, directing church choirs, playing piano/organ, teaching piano and voice, public speaking, coordinating the 4-H Talent Show and her own 4-H Swim Club. Over the years, many young people in transition were fortunate to live with Phyllis and Jerry in their home. She enjoyed writing her own column for the Hart Journal following her reign as Mrs. Asparagus in 1977 and loved formal occasions where she could get dressed up. She was a member of the Elbridge Community Church.
Phyllis loved all kinds of music as well as attending various musical productions, from Broadway to Sunday School Christmas programs. She also loved people of every age and background and never met a stranger. She was known for writing long letters/journal entries and enjoyed traveling whether for business, pleasure or an occasional mission trip. After their children were grown, she started her own business, Phyllis Slocum On Location Photography, which she operated out of their home for 20 years. She loved taking pictures and as a result had the chance to photograph special occasions and events for thousands of people.
Phyllis became a speaker for Christian Women’s Clubs International in 1995. She traveled all over the US and parts of Canada sharing her testimony and inviting women to accept Christ. She knew first-hand the joy and peace a personal relationship with Christ had brought to her life and wanted to offer others the same opportunity. Phyllis was a prayer warrior - always believing that nothing was too small to pray about, knowing that God heard and would answer according to His will. She was quick to give praise to God, quote Scripture and pray with people. And despite the limitations of her memory, these last 17 years, she was able to sing beautifully for many of them. When that ability was lost, she hummed and eventually moved to “whistling” when music was played or sung.
Phyllis is survived by five of her six children; her son, Charles “Chip” (Helen Scott) Richards, daughters; Sharon (Stan) Hallack, Rebecca (Rick) Sible, Sarah Barten and Jennifer (Bill) McDermott; grandchildren, Ian Richards, Nuala Richards, Caroline Claire Richards, Megan (Calvin) Roskam, Lauren (Adam) Fenton, Jacob (Holly) Sible, Caleb Sible, Elizabeth Sible, Abigail Sible, Olivia (Drew) Lee, Eva Barten, Maria Barten, Landen Herremans and Braden Herremans; sister, Rosemary Davis; brother-in-law, Ted Slocum; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Young, Judith Slocum, Emmajane (Ray) Brice and Shirlianne (Paul) Draper; many nieces, nephews and friends; and her wonderful caregivers at Christian Care in Muskegon.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Helen Young; husband, Jerry; son, Tom Slocum; sister, Dorothy (Troutman) Kusmack; and brother, Daniel Young.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Funeral services will be private. Graveside services will take place at approximately 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Elbridge Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elbridge Community Church, Harbor Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
