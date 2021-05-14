Bryan Kelley Stanley, 59, of Twin Lake, Mich., passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born Dec. 9, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Lloyd & Ethel Stanley.
Bryan attended Whitehall High School, graduating with the class of 1980. He earned All-Conference and All-State titles in baseball for pitching as a southpaw pitcher. Bryan was also a proud veteran of the US Army, serving his country for three years and pitched for the Army’s baseball team. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid dog lover.
Bryan portrayed Santa for many years at local community events and the Lakewood Club Christmas Light Show. He was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helping hand to both friends and family. Bryan was a loving father, brother, and son, and was his father’s caretaker for the last few years of his father’s life. He will be deeply missed.
Bryan is survived by his brothers, Lloyd E. Stanley, Jr.; Virgil L. & Joi Stanley; his children, Rachel B. Walker, Christopher B. Stanley, Katelyn Boehs and Ryan Hogendyk; and ex-wife, Christy S. Stanley.
Bryan was preceded in death by: his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd & Ethel Stanley.
In accordance with Bryan’s wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be later this year.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.