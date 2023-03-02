Stanley Joseph Gillish Jr., 79, of Rothbury, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He was born Apr. 14, 1943, at home in Shelby, the son of Stanley Sr. and Eva (McClellan) Gillish.
Stan retired after 41 years of employment with Howmet Aerospace, but continued as a consultant in the titanium industry with Keywell Metals, following his retirement. He also enjoyed various hobbies, including hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling. Stan had a green thumb which aided him in his gardening and planting of multiple pine trees, earning him the nick-name “Stanley Pinecone.” He was a devout member of St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church in Montague.
Stan is survived by: his loving wife of 62 years, Karen Gillish; children, Scott Gillish, Kevin (Tina) Gillish, Kurt (Dawn) Gillish, and Stacey Gillish; grandchildren, Justyn Gillish, Joshua (Amanda) Gillish, Jared (Bailey) Gillish, Jacob (Megan) Gillish, Kendra (Jeffrey) Mallet, Mallory (Scott) Fick, Hanna Cruz, Grant (Cassie) Gillish, Alex Gillish, Clark (Holly) Gillish, Kyle (Sienna) Burnett, Justine Burnett, and Erica Gillish; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by: his parents; and sisters, Marlene and Patricia.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church, 8435 Old Channel Trail, Montague, MI 49437, with Rev. David C. Meyers officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow services at the church. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s By-The-Lake Episcopal Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.