Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet, heavy snow is expected, with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible. Slippery, snow- covered roads are possible, and may greatly impact the Friday afternoon and evening commute. Hazardous travel conditions may persist into Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&