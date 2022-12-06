We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Susan Dann Jones, age 72. Those who ever had the extreme luxury of knowing her understand that she was a light in this world that cannot be replaced. While Susan’s spirit lives on in so many of us, we lost her physical presence Aug.i 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho, with her loving family at her side. Sue was preceded in passing by her parents, Julius and Betty Girocco. Those left to cherish her lovely memory are her husband Bob, son Andy (Heidi), daughter Katey (Hunter), granddaughter Evie, grandsons Bo and Redmond, and numerous friends that her spirit lifted.
Susan was born in Muskegon, Mich., Aug. 15, 1950. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1968. It was there that she first met her husband, Bob. After high school, she attended Grand Valley State University. In 1969 she then decided to indulge her lifelong quest for adventure by moving to a tumultuous Los Angeles, living near the Sunset Strip. After almost two years in Los Angeles, she moved back to Whitehall and was accepted into nursing school. It was in 1970, with Susan finishing up nursing school and Bob in his senior year at Central Michigan University, that they reunited. The following year, 1971, they began their marriage of 53 years. In 1981 Susan inspired the family to move to Alaska, sight unseen. They settled in the small town of Soldotna and, for the next 35 years, proceeded to raise their family. After retirement, they sought out a place that offered a bit more summer, trails, and, a necessity for Susan, mountains. That search led them to Boise, Idaho.
All that knew her understood her true gifts of kindness and compassion, and while those gifts were constantly on display, nursing offered another outlet for them. Sue didn’t really seek out nursing; nursing sought out Sue. It was in this calling that she endeared herself with so many fellow nurses, doctors, and, most importantly, patients. But her influence goes way beyond that. It was those who were fortunate even to have a brief encounter with her who came to cherish her as the true angel she was. For you see, they were exposed to that smile. That smile that all found captivating and even beguiling. Who among us is so fortunate to possess such a gift?
So that was Susan, a gift to those who knew and loved her. We can only count ourselves as the lucky ones.