On March 29, Susan (Sue) Orlando, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away. With her infectious smile and loving personality, she was a lifelong friend who always cared for others. Her presence was one of safety and comfort. Always there to lend a non-judgmental ear and never speaking ill of others, she embodied every essence of a truly kind person.
Sue was the family matriarch by every definition. Her life revolved around her family. She was especially fond of her grandchildren. She made sure never to miss a grandchild's special moment or event.
Sue had an unmatchable work ethic and drive to make a better life for her kids. As a single mother, she held down three jobs before retiring after her many years of service at Howmet. Susan was also a tough and relentless fighter of Type 1 diabetes for 62 years of her life.
A lover of books, puzzles, and games, she was always the life of the party. She will be dearly missed, always cherished, and will never be forgotten. She believed a better place awaited her and that her spirit will live on. Sue's impact will continue to spread her love and acceptance for all in everyone that she has touched and beyond.
She is survived by: her son, Drew and Heather (Hulce) Orlando, and grandkids, Ariel Moss, Melina Orlando, and Trey Orlando; her daughter, Anne (Orlando) and Jesse Mikaelsen, and grandkids, Evan Ringleberg and Kellan Mikaelsen; her nieces, Jodi Nichols, Holli (Nichols) Gomez, and Anthony Gomez; her sister, Patty (Bunda) Harter, her nephews Gary Howell and Shawn Harter; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Derek Gomez, Drake Gomez, Bella Ghezzi; and great-great niece Vivian Gomez; and her ex-husband Wayne Orlando (father of Drew and Anne).
Sue was preceded in death by: her father, John Bunda; her mother, Betty Bunda; and her sister, Judy (Bunda) Nichols.
A celebration of life will be held at the White Lake Eagles April 30, 2023, 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in memory of Susan Orlando, a T1D Warrior. For more information and to donate, please visit: www.sueslegacy.com
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.