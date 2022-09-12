Swan Edward Swanson lost his courageous battle to lung cancer on Sept. 7, 2022.
Born on Oct. 12, 1955, in Muskegon, the son of Victor and Donna Swanson. Swan graduated from Whitehall High School, class of 1973, and married the love of his life, Rebecca Austin, shortly after. He went into the trades and became a master stonemason after a long career as a bricklayer.
Devoted father to Samantha and Swan III and proud grandfather to Olivia, Tyler, Swan IV, and Maya. His kids always came first; even after long days on the job he always made time for his family. His love did not stop there, because everyone was family to him; his selfless, compassionate, and caring heart extended to everyone that had the opportunity to have met him.
Swan loved to hunt, fish, trap, forage for morels, and spent many hours enjoying the great outdoors. Swan was an entrepreneur who was always ready to follow his dreams and start new business ventures. He also volunteered his time as Coach Swan for White Lake youth sports for many years.
Swan will be greatly missed and is survived by: his wife, Rebecca; children; and grandchildren. Also, he was deeply loved and missed by his mother, Donna; brothers, Kenneth and Rick (Rocky); and sister, Sandy.
Swan was preceded in death by his father, Victor.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sept. 18, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 S. Lake Street, Whitehall MI, 49461. Please come with stories and memories to share and help us celebrate The Man, The Myth, and The Legend, Swan Swanson.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that memorial contributions be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/swan-swanson or directly to his wife Rebecca Swanson to help with medical and funeral expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.