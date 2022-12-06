Toni Smith, of Whitehall, Mich., went home to dance barefoot on the streets of gold with Jesus Dec. 4, 2022, surrounded by the ones she loved. She was born Oct. 22, 1955.
Toni went to Whitehall schools, a graduate of '73. Our queen of pink, sparkles, and gems, Toni was known as “Bumba” to her grandchildren, and she was a follower of Jesus and friend to all she met. She was an active member of River of Life Church, where she enjoyed Bible studies and prayer circles. Toni was often found praying for family and friends.
Even after being diagnosed with MS in 2000, she refused to let it dim the light inside of her. Toni struggled physically but always made time to use her gift of cooking and baking, blessing the young and old with her treats - cookies, fudge, and her famous goulash were loved by all. Toni never missed an opportunity to take her grandkids on scooter adventures through Whitehall.
Toni will be infinitely missed by: her loving son, Mike (Kara) Smith; daughter-in-law, Kari Smith; and her most priceless gifts, her grandchildren, Joshua, Cameron, Courtney, Mika, Matthew, Kaidrick, and Kahtriella, and great-grandson, River; as well as her sister and best friend of 53 years, Cindy (Dave) Morris. Toni was unconditionally loved and her going home will be felt by all who knew her.
Toni was preceded in death by: her father, Ed Absher; her mother, Joni Absher; her son, Fredrick Smith Jr.; and her former husband, Fredrick Smith Sr.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at River of Life Church, 4860 Holton Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.