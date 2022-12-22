Today

Snow this evening will increase and intensify into blizzard conditions late. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. High around 15F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.