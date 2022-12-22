Verner D. Peterson, 100, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born April 13, 1922, in Muskegon, to David and Martha Peterson.
Vern married Jennie Blake on Dec. 22, 1945 and proceeded to have four children.
Vern proudly served in the US Army during World War II, and was stationed in New Guinea, the Southern Philippines, and Luzon. He also served in the honor guard for President Roosevelt. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 10, 1945.
He worked in construction his entire life, building and remodeling homes in the area, along with homes at Sylvan Beach. He had been an active member of the Ferry Memorial Church since 1945. Vern enjoyed working outside, and it was not uncommon to see him operating machinery at his home in Whitehall even into his late nineties
Vern is survived by: two children, Jeanne Peterson and Kathryn (Gordon) Wagenmaker; two grandchildren, Eric (Kim) Wagenmaker and Kelly (Jake Kraley) Wagenmaker; three great-grandchildren, Karsen, Hayleigh, and Felicity; and his special nieces, Marsha (Greg), Melissa-Turtlellen, Roberta (John), and Rebecca.
Vern was preceded in death by: his wife, Jennie; sons, David and Thomas; and sister, Jewel Winters.
Graveside services will be held in the spring, with military honors, at Oakhurst Cemetery, Whitehall.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.