Donna Lynn Vieira, 58, of Montague, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. She was born December 4, 1962, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina, the daughter of Donald Sr. and Esther (Maciel) Bumpus.
Donna loved to sing karaoke, go to the casino, and have a good cookout. She loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Donna is survived by: her husband, Scott Vieira Sr.; mother, Esther Bumpus; children, Amanda (Joe) Adams and Scott Jr (Heather) Vieira; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Carol) Bumpus, Donald Bumpus Jr., Ronald (Lori) Bumpus, Cheryl Bumpus, Walter “Gator” (Kristen) Bumpus, David (Christine) Bumpus, and Annette Bumpus; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by: her father; sister, Linda Ortega Diaz; and special cousin, Lee Wheeler Sr.
In accordance with Donna’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.