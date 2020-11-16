Indiana Solomon Shalifoe Wallace, darling infant son of Nicholas Robert Wallace and Catherine Anne Shalifoe-Wallace, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 1, due to Alpers syndrome, a mitochondrial disease.
Indiana was born November 11, 2019, in Muskegon. He was a happy baby that always had a big smile on his face. Indiana was taken too soon, and he will be dearly missed.
Indiana is survived by: his parents, Nicholas and Catherine; siblings, Flynn Wallace and Piper Wallace; maternal grandparents, Andy and Wendy Shalifoe; paternal grandparents, Steve and Deb Wallace; and a host of other loving family members.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.