Barbara Elaine (Gale) Wiggers, 78, of New Era, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was born May 16, 1942, the daughter of Willard and Violet Gale.
The Lord has called his angel home. Barb regularly attended New Era Bible Church where she was very active in the goings on. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband Bruce, her children, and then their grandchildren.
Barb worked for Howmet and later retired after 35 years. She loved to garden, go for walks, sing, and play cards with family and friends.
Barb leaves behind two daughters, Beth (Al) Mosley and Paula (Shane) Tracy; nine grandchildren, Daniel (Sarah) Whelpley, Racheal Valdes, Joseph (Scottie) Whelpley, Jamie (Will) McGahan, Quinton (Kolynne) Mosley, Michael (Sylvia) Harris, Anthony Harris, Lucas Tracy, Brianna (Donnie) Mitchell as well as an honorary grama to the Cano children next door;
22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and in-laws. She is also survived by: her sisters, Patricia Hartman, Mona Tetzlaff, and Louise (Tom) Meloche; and brothers, Don (Deb) Gale, Willie (Joanie) Gale, and Clyde Gale.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 43 years, Bruce Wiggers; son, Donald A Baker; and sister, Cathy Poole.
A graveside service will take place in West Hesperia Cemetery in the spring.
