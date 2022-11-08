Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots veering south. Waves 1 to 4 feet expected. * WHERE...St Joseph to Manistee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be offshore tonight and turn south on Wednesay. The largest waves will be up towards Big and Little Sable Points, around 4 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&