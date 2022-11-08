Wilda “Joy” Cordray passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the age of 84.
Joy was the daughter of loving and caring parents, David & Jessie (Martin) Moffett, of Ferndale, Mich. She became a sister, wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, business owner, and friend to many. She has eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joy married James “Jim” Cordray in September 1959. They spent 63 years together. During those years they lived in Michigan, Kentucky, and North Carolina. They raised three children; David (Jill), Steven (Lori), and Jamie Cordray.
She was co-owner and operator (with Jim) of two successful businesses, Happy Mohawk Canoe Livery and White River RV Park & Campground for 48 years, both located in Montague, Mich.
Joy has been a part of many people’s lives and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ARVC Michigan Education Foundation (Camp Michigan), Cancer Foundation, or Montague United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook St, Montague, MI 49437, with visitation being held one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, 5289 Dowling Street, Montague, Michigan, 49437, following the luncheon.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.