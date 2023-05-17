William (Bill) Frederick Van Frank, 94, of Montague, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was born Feb. 15, 1929, the son of Milton and Margaret Van Frank.
On March 10, 1951, William married the love of his life Beverly Kamradt and they spent 69 loving years together. She preceded him in death.
Bill was born and raised on his family’s farm in Montague. When his parents passed away, he inherited his family’s centennial farm, where he and Beverly spent many years farming and raising a family. Bill was a devoted Christian and a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague.
Bill is survived by: his daughters, Jane (Daniel) Osborn and Sue Van Frank; grandchildren, Andrew (Michelle) Lewis, Michael (Anna Alford) Lewis, Travis Evans, and Daniel (Steffanie) Osborn; great-grandson, Jamison Lewis; sister-in-law, Virginia (David) Karsten; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Bill was preceded in death by: his parents; foster sister, Mary (Harris) Nichols; and sister-in-law, Kathryn (James) Otto.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437, with Pastor Mark Gilson officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service at the church with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at St. James Lutheran Church and White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague, Michigan 49437.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.