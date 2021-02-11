Carol Wolfe, former president of the Friends of the Montague Library and the Dirt Daubers Garden Club, passed away peacefully at her home in Montague.
Carol was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Westbrook College in Maine. She met her future husband, Ken Wolfe in Boston, and they were married on June 9, 1973.
Immediately after returning from their honeymoon, Ken was transferred to San Francisco where they lived for better than 10 years. During that time Carol was an administrative assistant for Lurgi Engineering Company, and her love of gardening began to grow. Over the next several decades, Carol and Ken lived and worked in Los Angeles, the Chicago area, Fort Lauderdale, and Phoenix. In 2001, they retired to the White Lake area where Ken was raised.
Carol worked at the White Lake Community Library for several years, then volunteered with the Friends of the Montague Library and was elected its president. She became a significant force behind expansion of the Montague Library Friends’ activities. Carol knew the power of saying "Yes!" and nothing ever seemed out of reach. With her superb organizational skills and enthusiastic leadership, the Friends' initiated well-received literary activities such as the White Lake area’s first One Book One Community celebration and brought in award-winning Michigan authors to talk about their books with eager audiences.
Carol also recruited authors to give live presentations through video conferencing to hundreds of Montague school children. And she encouraged the Montague Library Friends to reach cross the river and partner with the White Lake Community Library, which resulted in bringing more dynamic authors and more exciting book programs to White Lake children and adults.
Carol was a master gardener and forward-thinking president of the Dirt Daubers Garden Club. She co-chaired the group that planted and groomed the Mears and Main corner garden in Whitehall, and she spearheaded planning, planting and nurturing the medicinal herb garden at the historic Meinhardi Building by the causeway.
She attended the Christian Science Church in Grand Haven.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; sister-in-law, Penny (Marlin) Foreman, brother-in-law, Todd Frangolis; niece and nephews, Kimberly Proctor, Jeff Proctor and Brian Fourman. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters, Christine Proctor and Martha “Marty” Frangolis.
Carol loved taking on challenges, especially when they involved helping someone or helping the community. Her legacy lives on in everyone she touched and in all of us who will continue what she helped us build.
A memorial service will be held in the spring when Carol’s lovely flowers are in bloom. You may leave a message for the family at wwww.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home.