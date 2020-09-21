Doris Elaine Mullally Wolting, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Sanctuary at the Oaks in Muskegon. She was born in Muskegon on January 8, 1930, to Charles and Carol (Miel) Mullally. Graduating at the top of her class at North Muskegon High School in 1948, she was voted Most Likely to Succeed. She certainly succeeded at being the best wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma any family could have.
She married Joseph Arnold Wolting in 1950 and they had 62 happy years together. They raised their family in New Era, where they were members of the New Era Reformed Church and she was an active volunteer for many years. In 1981 they moved to Whitehall, where they were members of Ferry Memorial Reformed Church in Montague.
A gifted seamstress, Doris taught her sewing skills for years to 4-H girls and she lovingly made four wedding gowns for her daughters. Her baking talents were known to all. For many years, she was one of the winners in the annual New Era cherry pie baking contest. Friends and family reaped the benefits of her cooking and baking at gatherings and later even when visiting at Sanctuary where her homemade cookies were always offered with coffee and conversation.
Doris volunteered at a nursing home in Whitehall for many years where her beautiful smile and warm manner brought joy to residents and staff. Walking her neighborhood in Whitehall made her a familiar person to many. Until recently, she continued her walking at Sanctuary, circling the grounds nearly every day. Doris was an avid reader, curious about everything and was always quietly polite, but that didn’t stop her from speaking out against injustice. She always believed the world could be better and more kind.
Losing her husband Joe in 2012, her daughter Ruth Wolting Prince in 2017, and her granddaughter Katrin Seid Abbott in 2019 were especially difficult losses. She endured these with stoic faith.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lynn (Bill) Seid, Donald (Luanne) Wolting, Susan (Kim) Rochau, Joan (Tom) Lyon, and son-in-law Ken Prince; three grandchildren, David Seid, Kristin Seid (Brian) Toberman, and Pamela Wolting (Matt) Seibert; and three great-grandchildren, Michael Seid, Joseph Seid, and Pearyn Abbott. Surviving also are her brothers Charles Mullally and Richard Mullally (Georgine Kurland), sister-in-law Jeanette Wolting, and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, husband, daughter, and granddaughter, Doris was sadly preceded in the untimely deaths of a close sister-in-law, Lureen Mullally, and her sister and lifetime best friend, Helen Mullally Johnson.
Doris’s family wishes to commend and thank the staff at Sanctuary at the Oaks and Harbor Hospice for the care shown to Doris.
With an awareness of current health precautions and concern for friends and family, Doris will be laid to rest privately at New Era Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Ferry Memorial Reformed Church, 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague, Michigan 49437. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.