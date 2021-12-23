Looking for something different to do with the kids during the school holiday? Swing by the library and pick up a mystery kit! Each kit contains items and instructions for a simple activity you can do at home. The bags are labeled according to age – simply choose one from the appropriate age range, and be prepared for a fun surprise. The library also offers many themed backpacks, STEAM kits and kids tablets that can be checked out. For a list of backpacks, head to bit.ly/wlclbackpacks. STEAM kits include a marble maze, magna tiles, coding toys, and more.
New Year’s Holiday Closing
The library will be closed for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan 1. Here’s to a happy, healthy and hopeful 2022!
FUN FACT: Around 45 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. Whether you are resolving to get organized, eat better, exercise more or spend less, the library has books and other tools to help you be among the 25 percent who haven’t given up on their resolutions by Jan. 15. Check out a list of library books about getting organized at bit.ly/wlclorganize.
Remote Access to Ancestry Library Edition Ends Soon
When libraries around the world had to close their doors last March, the company providing Ancestry Library Edition made the unprecedented decision to allow libraries to offer temporary remote access to their product. After nearly two years, the company has now made the difficult decision to end remote access effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Ancestry Library Edition will continue to be available free to anyone within the library or connected to the library’s Wi-Fi. For those who want a free at-home option for genealogy research, check out the MyHeritage Library Edition tool on the eResources tab at mel.org. It’s available at no cost to Michigan residents and boasts more than 6 billion historical records, including full federal census data from 1790-1940.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Dr. in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. Internet hotspots and laptop computers can be borrowed for use at home. We are open 6 days a week for in-person visits. Masks are encouraged for all visitors over age 2, in accordance with current CDC recommendations. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.