Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, Marie Helena Cisneros’ book, Haunted Muskegon might send a chill down your spine. With nights growing longer and the specter of winter looming, what better time of year to seek out some eerie lore lurking within local history?
Cisneros roots these ghost tales firmly in historical fact. She narrates the development of Muskegon as it evolved from fur trading post to “a boomtown bustling with vitality, opportunity and ambition.” Fitting, then, that Haunted Muskegon begins with stories from inside the Victorian homes built by lumber barons Charles Hackley and Thomas Hume. Touring the homes today is like entering a time capsule. The familial ghosts which may still haunt the now Hackley & Hume museum are as wholesome as you’d expect from the community and family-minded businessmen, whose altruism is still so evident in Muskegon today.
As the author leads the tour to the objectively spookier-looking Torrent House, her ghost tales grow slightly more grim. John Torrent’s professional history is decorated with a generous amount of drama, and his lavish home is similarly furnished. A castle-like stone home turned mortuary is exactly the sort of setting one would expect from a movie starring Vincent Price. The experiences reported by the book’s paranormal investigators are straight out of the classics: A ghostly figure peering out from a mirror, phantom footsteps, sounds of a baby crying from the old nursery, a “strong, swirling energy that was almost palpable.” If you feel inclined to visit Torrent House, however, rest easy; Cisneros assures us that “the energies left in the house are positive.” Whew.
Haunted Muskegon reads like an enticing tourist itinerary, and there are plenty of stops after the three historical houses: An old house on Division Street with a supervisory apparition, a haunted pastry shop, a dead yet dedicated host at the Frauenthal Theater, hostile ruins of an old hospital (which is now inaccessible and perhaps better left off the tour in any case), the ancient and spirited Nunica Cemetery, Hackley Library and the ship-turned-museum USS LST 393, each site with their own intriguing paranormal tales.
The finest legend among this collection of local record has to be the ghost of the Christmas Tree Ship. Now, of course you can read about the Rouse-Simmons in many different sources, but Cisneros, with a fine ear for ghost tales, sparked this reader’s thallasophobia. The author tells us, “More than six thousand ships are known to have disappeared or been wrecked under mysterious circumstances in the Great Lakes over the span of maritime history.” In light of this statistic, fear of deep water seems reasonable. The story of the Rouse-Simmons doesn’t need apparitions or disembodied footsteps to be a bittersweet and harrowing tale. The story of an overloaded, aging ship setting sail in inclement weather is entertaining enough; add in premonitions, dark omens, superstitious crew, fleeing rats and a mysterious distress call and it becomes a story worthy of retelling around a campfire.
Any good history book allows us to reach into the past and connect with people who lived before us. Haunted Muskegon leaves us with the question, what if the past also reaches out to us?