By Virginia
DeMumbrum
Looking back on this unimaginable year, overflowing as it was with struggle and sorrow, it is still possible to find reasons to be both thankful and hopeful.
At the top of the library’s gratitude list is the passage of the millage proposal in August. We are so grateful for the support of the voters, especially in such trying times. With the new funding, the library will be able to weather any storms that come our way – both literally and figuratively – for many years to come.
We are honored that the community values the library and the services it provides, and we look forward to the challenge of meeting the changing needs of area residents as we move through the current health crisis and into an ever-evolving future.
We are also grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked to adapt to a new and constantly changing reality. In spite of the many challenges of the shutdown, we found ways to safely offer library services, including curbside pickup, unlimited Hoopla digital borrows, hotspots and laptops to check out, virtual library cards, online story times and adult programs, and a new library app.
We even created our own how-to videos to help people navigate the new offerings.
In addition to the “regular” library service adaptations, we managed to work on some special projects, too. During the pandemic, library staff:
• Developed and presented a course in digital job search skills
• Issued over 1,500 library cards to local students
• Welcomed two new staff members (and said goodbye to four)
• Offered a flu shot clinic, a voter registration drive, and a census completion event
• Provided over 1,000 books to families at school food distribution sites
• Completed training to become a certified Family Place Library
• Supplied Gingerbread House kits to 450 children
• Applied for – and received – four grants totaling $11,630 for new technology, furniture, and the Move White Lake exercise initiative
• We look forward to 2021 and the challenges and opportunities it will bring, knowing that together we can handle whatever life throws our way.
FUN FACT: The library is one of 60 remote sites across the US and around the world providing access to the Calvin University January Series lectures each year.
January Series Starts Wednesday
It’s not too late to register for remote access to the Calvin University lecture series. Just head to calvin.edu/January and sign up to receive the link.
This week’s lectures include philosophy professor Rebecca DeYoung speaking on soul care, award-winning author Matt de la Pena talking about the power of story, and Ambassador William Garvelink addressing the future and pandemics.
There is no charge to attend.
