By Virginia DeMumbrum
We are delighted to introduce Noelle Knowles, our new Youth Program Coordinator.
Libraries have always been a favorite place for Noelle. Since she was a child, her bike rides and walks have led her to the library where she sought out books to take her on every adventure she could imagine (and many she could never have dreamed up!).
Even at college, her favorite spot was a corner table by the big windows in the campus library, where she completed her studies in Literature (not surprisingly) and became a certified teacher.
For two decades she engaged readers as an elementary school teacher, with read aloud/story time being a highlight of her day. Now Noelle gets to share the adventures found in books with our young readers at the White Lake Community Library. Please say hello the next time you are at the library!
FUN FACT: The library has gone through more than SIX GALLONS of liquid sanitizer since opening our doors in mid-June. We are fortunate to be able to use locally-sourced McCormicks sanitizer, which is readily available and reasonably priced. We are using it liberally to keep patrons and staff as safe as possible in this difficult time.
Expanded Hours Coming Soon
With school back in session and autumn weather moving in, we are working hard to reconfigure our services in order to be open longer hours. We hope to have the necessary changes in place by the end of the month; watch for details here and online. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to call for an appointment outside of our current hours if you can’t make it in when we are open. We are happy to help.
Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. Current hours are 10-2 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 3-7 on Tuesday and Thursday; other hours and Saturdays by appointment.