By Margaret Heaton

This has been a month of travel for my husband and myself. We will have traveled about 8,500 miles, between the miles we’ve completed and what we plan to travel in the next week, all between Texas, Hawaii and Michigan.

We just completed our Hawaii vacation. If you have never been to one of the Hawaiian islands, please, put it on your bucket list. (More on this in a minute.) We traveled inside Texas. It’s easy to travel for hours inside this huge state and never hit a border! And we are leaving for home tomorrow! We are Michigan bound in less than 24 hours and my grandkids are at the end of this trip! Yea for grandkids!

No matter where we roam, Montague is home. The beautiful White Lake area is always drawing me, pulling at me to come back. And this week, if only for a few short hours, I am happy to be coming home to visit family and friends.

We only returned to Texas last week from our wonderful twelve days in Maui. We were able to take a day to visit Oahu, see Honolulu, and visit Pearl Harbor. But the rest of our time we spent on Maui.

Maui is an island paradise. It is a gift from God to show HIs creation at its finest. I experienced Maui as a visitor and not a local, so I may not describe it as the locals would. It is very expensive to live on the island. Locals working in the tourist industry, which is most people, often need to work two jobs and live with two or more sharing a house, to enable them to afford living on the island. But my experience on Maui was as a tourist and it was a delight to the senses.

Maui is a sensual experience. From the sounds of the birds, the ocean crashing or the silence on top of a 10,000 foot volcano or deep in an underground lava tube, the sounds or lack of sounds, are incredible. The sights...well, I run out of adjectives to describe the sights. Let me describe it as my husband and I saw it during a couple of our picnics: For one picnic, we ate cheese and crackers, sitting in the back of the car, which was backed up so we could overlook the cliff and the crashing ocean below, while watching the bluest water. Another was eating our lunch overlooking the top of the clouds while sitting on the side of the volcano, or another, eating lunch while watching the white foam and crashing waves glistening off the black beach, the beach is made of crushed lava rock.

The tastes of Maui are an experience to enjoy and remember forever. I was not ashamed to be seen licking juice off my arm that had dripped from my fresh Maui Gold Pineapple. I was equally not ashamed to lick my fingers covered from all the buttery garlic sauce of my garlic shrimp, which we bought from a food truck on Oahu. I touched and I smelled flowers I could not identify, I saw turtles and colorful fish as we snorkeled. I tasted and swallowed sea water from the ocean. And we saw whales, lots of whales!

In Texas, we returned to helping by serving thousands of pancakes in the city of Austin while they prepare for their rodeo. I came back to ladies Bible study and cooked lunch for my friends here. My Reuben Casserole recipe is below.

Yet none of these experiences compare to what awaits me in Montague...grandkids and hugs, lots of hugs! So I am off to pack yet another suitcase...I hope to be in the White Lake area soon!

If you would like to connect with me, find me at heaton.margaret@gmail.com or by searching Facebook.com/silverandgoldfriends.

Reuben Casserole

1 — 15 oz can Bavarian Sauerkraut

1 ½ lb corned beef

½ lb. shredded swiss cheese

Thousand Island dressing

In 9 x 9 pan, layer the above ingredients starting with half the sauerkraut, half the corned beef and half the cheese. Use your judgment to add Thousand Island dressing then layer remaining ingredients. Bake at 325 degrees until cheese is melted.

This recipe is easy to double in a 9 x 13 pan. When making these for a group of people, I prefer making my Reubens in a casserole, as there will always be someone that will not want any bread. I supply rye bread on the side and can quickly use this hot filling inside a couple slices of rye bread and adapt it for a grilled Reuben sandwich.

For me personally, I prefer my Thousand Island dressing on the side as a dipping sauce. I dip both sandwich and chips in my Thousand Island.