By Jared Leatzow
Some of you may know me and some of you may not. I’ve been a reporter for the White Lake Beacon for more than six years, and Greg Means was my editor and boss.
As most people might have noticed by now, things have changed at the White Lake Beacon. Our business office has closed and the paper’s editor of 37 years is no longer a member of its staff. It wouldn’t be fair to not write something about Greg, not when he meant so much to the White Lake Community and the staff here at the paper.
For all intents and purposes, Greg was the White Lake Beacon. He was the embodiment of the paper, and he gave his heart and soul to make it run smoothly each week. Some people might know him as a friend or as a member of their church, but for most he was the face of our paper.
I met Greg in 2013. At the time I was working in a mailroom for an insurance company in Troy, Mich. I was in my early 20s, and this was the second time I had worked for this particular company.
My post-college life up until this point was made up of a series of meaningless jobs, none of which paid well or were very stable. I was starting to believe that I’d never become anything more than a temp worker, without benefits or a chance to retire.
I felt like a loser.
When I applied to become a reporter at the White Lake Beacon, I had no idea where Whitehall or Montague were, and I probably couldn’t have pointed to Muskegon on a map. However, I was at the lowest point in my life. My father had just died, and I just needed a place to escape to.
Before I could interview for the job, I made an unusual request of Greg. I asked if we could do the interview on a Saturday. I honestly didn’t think he would agree to it.
What working person willingly gives up their weekends? Not most, I can tell you that. But that’s what makes Greg so special.
I drove three hours from Flint to Whitehall for the interview with him. I didn’t think it went well, but sometime the following week, Greg called me back to tell me I got the job.
I honestly don’t know why he hired me. At that point, my personal hygiene was the worst it has ever been, and I had very little motivation to get out of bed.
It was very likely I was clinically depressed, but for some reason, Greg saw something in me.
For more than a year there was hardly a day where I didn’t cry privately either at home, in a bathroom or the front seat of my car. Greg and I never talked about this. Most bosses I’d had up until this point would have fired me for a lack of performance, but he let me work through my pain.
Instead, Greg offered me friendship and kindness. That same year, he let me spend a holiday with his family when I couldn’t afford the drive back to Flint to be with my own.
I’ve known Greg for a long time, but not nearly as long as most of the people living in this community. However, I’ve probably spent more time in a room with him than just about any other person living in White Lake not named Mindy VanHerweg or his wife Terri.
Taking over for Greg isn’t anything I could have ever predicted. I’ve seen how hard he works, and I know the sacrifices he has made to make this paper as great as it is.
I’m not going to pretend like things will stay the same. How can they? But I am going to try my best to continue putting out a newspaper each week for our readers. I only ask that people be patient with me and the other people writing for our paper as we transition.
Thank you.