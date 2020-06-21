Father’s Day is kind of a weird holiday for me.
When I was younger it was easy, it made sense to me, I knew how to celebrate it. It was simple, I just spent time with my dad and then we cooked steaks on the grill – my dad’s favorite.
Now though I don’t really know what to do. I’ve been fatherless for more than half a decade.
For those first few years I would drive back to Flint to spend time with my mom, visit my dad’s grave, and maybe see my grandfather. But as time passed that tradition started to fade, and eventually my grandfather passed away as well.
Since I didn’t have anyone to visit, and I wasn’t a father myself, I would typically just work. Each year I could look forward to covering the Annual White Lake Arts & Crafts Festival in Whitehall – but that was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
I think most people who have lost a parent will tell you the pain of losing them never goes away. It just loses the edge it used to have.
Those hard days stop being so hard, but you never really stop missing the person. I loved my dad a lot.
We didn’t always agree on everything, but I always knew he loved me. Which is why I wanted to pay tribute to him in this column.
He worked as a counselor at an all-boys training school. Which is to say he worked at a prison for juvenile felons.
He did this my entire life. There would be days where he would get punched, kicked and spit-on by the prisoners there.
When I was younger I could never process the amount of stress he was under each day he went to work. I couldn’t understand why he would keep doing that job in the first place.
As an adult I now know that for some people you don’t always get to pick your workplace. Or sometimes you make sacrifices for the people you love so that they can have a better life.
Still, I think a part of my dad liked his job. I don’t think he enjoyed the beatings and the wrestling matches he engaged in. But I think he liked to be a force for change, and knew deep down at the end of the day he was doing something good.
Living in the City of Flint my dad was bound to run into people he knew from work. These weren’t co-workers, but were people who had been through the legal system, these were his former students.
You’d think that having a job like his, some of these people would bear some resentment towards him. But the interactions I was there to witness were always positive.
Strangers – to me at least – would walk up to my dad and shake his hand. They would tell him how much he had changed their lives, and tell me how lucky I was to have him as my father.
To me he was just my dad. My stressed overworked dad who loved watching movies, drinking scotch, playing basketball with his kids and blowing out the speakers in his car stereo listening to music like he was a teenager.
His funeral was the hardest day of my life. But looking back the size of that funeral was a testament to just how much good he did in this world.
It wasn’t your typical funeral filled with family members and friends. Those people were there, but it was also filled with past students whom he had helped.
Happy Father's Day.