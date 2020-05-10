By Jared Leatzow
Growing up, I knew I had good parents, but I didn’t know how special they were. Not until I began to parent.
Three years ago, I met my girlfriend and her young son. From that time forward, I have served as a father figure to him, and now consider him my own. It wasn’t until I began to fulfill this role that I understood just what made my parents so great.
Since we are celebrating mothers, I wanted to share about my own, and what makes her so special. As a kid I couldn’t comprehend just how great she was. How could I, when I had no frame of reference for just how hard it is to be a parent, and the sacrifice it takes to be good at it?
Now, 32 years later, I finally get it. I finally understand what it is that makes her such a great mom.
Both my parents, when I was growing up, worked full-time. My mother was an ICU nurse, and my father a counselor at a prison for juvenile felons.
Each one of them worked long and demanding hours, with jobs that were stressful beyond my comprehension. Each day my mother would go to work, where she would care for patients who were dying or near death.
At times, the patients coming into the ICU were people she knew: friends, family members or people from her childhood.
Despite putting in grueling hours at the hospital and working under stressful conditions, my mom would come home each evening and do the impossible. She would pack my lunch for school, and make sure I had clean clothes and an outfit to wear the next day.
On her days off she was family-focused. She devoted much of her free time to cooking homecooked, almost gourmet, meals for her family, figuring out various crafts for my brother and me to do, and taking us on family field trips or vacations.
Both my mother and my father come from working-class families. On my mother’s side, her family is made up of auto workers and tradesmen; my father’s family is mostly farmers and asphalt workers. I didn’t come from a bohemian upbringing, but my mom saw a lot of value in the arts and made sure to expose my brother and me to them as much as possible.
She would take us to art museums, expensive plays, ballet, or to see live music at either the Detroit Jazz Festival or Royal Oak’s annual Arts, Beats, Eats, and Treats. Once, we even attended a Japanese Tea Ceremony in Saginaw which, at the time, I couldn’t appreciate.
In the winter we would go on ski trips with her, and in the summer she would take us camping. She would also drive both my brother and me to Chicago each year to compete in a martial arts tournament.
For most of my life I attended private schools, which I know now is a huge financial burden. Both my parents made a good living, but we weren’t wealthy like some of the kids I went to school with.
Attending a private high school, my classmates were the children of doctors, lawyers, or the owners of car dealerships. It was standard for them to be given a car when they turned 16, something my parents didn’t do for me.
When I was old enough to drive, I got my first taste of working a part-time job. Without a car to call my own, my mother would instead loan me hers to get to and from work.
It wasn’t until 2010 that I owned my first car. While I was responsible for paying for the repairs and insurance, it was given to me as a gift for graduating from college.
I drove that car for a decade, only recently replacing it with the car I drive now. It was a great gift, and something I appreciated both of my parents for doing.
Even now, my mom continues to be incredible. She is such a wonderful and accepting person who now spoils my stepson with incredible home-cooked meals when we come to visit, trips to Greenfield Village in Dearborn, and wonderful Christmas presents.
Growing up, I wasn’t always the easiest kid to deal with, and as an adult I can be outspoken and opinionated to the point where it causes embarrassment. However, she has always been there for me, never giving up on me, and accepting me for all of my quirks and flaws.
Although I can’t spend time with my mother this year due to the stay-at-home order, I am still thinking of her and just how wonderful she made my childhood. I can never do enough to repay her.