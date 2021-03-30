Questions provided by White Lake Community Library’s Amy Morris-Jones
The White Lake Beacon’s community “Beacon Book Club”, is a monthly collaboration with The Book Nook & Java Shop and the White Lake Community Library. The first weekend of the month, The Beacon announces the book selection along with a summary and questions posed for readers. Replies to the questions and commentary can be sent to the editor at: editor@whitelakebeacon.com.
Chosen replies will be published in The Beacon on the last weekend of the month. The monthly book is available to borrow from the White Lake Community Library and for sale at The Book Nook for 20% off.
Additionally, readers are invited to discuss the book safely in person at the Book Nook or via zoom the 1st Wednesday of the following month at 6pm. More information about the meeting, including the zoom link, is available on the Book Nook website www.thebooknookjavashop.com.
This month’s selection is Apeirogon by Colum McCann. From the publisher:
From the award–winning and bestselling author of Let the Great World Spin comes an epic novel rooted in the real-life friendship between two men united by loss.
Colum McCann’s most ambitious work to date, Apeirogon—named for a shape with a countably infinite number of sides—is a tour de force concerning friendship, love, loss, and belonging.
Bassam Aramin is Palestinian. Rami Elhanan is Israeli. They inhabit a world of conflict that colors every aspect of their daily lives, from the roads they are allowed to drive on, to the schools their daughters, Abir and Smadar, each attend, to the checkpoints, both physical and emotional, they must negotiate.
Their worlds shift irreparably after ten-year-old Abir is killed by a rubber bullet and thirteen-year-old Smadar becomes the victim of suicide bombers. When Bassam and Rami learn of each other’s stories, they recognize the loss that connects them and they attempt to use their grief as a weapon for peace.
McCann crafts Apeirogon out of a universe of fictional and nonfictional material. He crosses centuries and continents, stitching together time, art, history, nature, and politics in a tale both heartbreaking and hopeful. Musical, cinematic, muscular, delicate, and soaring, Apeirogon is a novel for our time.
Colum McCann’s story of fathers on opposing sides of the seemingly unending conflict are bound together by the wrenching grief of their lost daughters. McCann is the author of seven novels and three collections of stories. Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, he has been the recipient of many international honours, including the National Book Award, the International Dublin Impac Prize, a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres from the French government, election to the Irish arts academy, several European awards, the 2010 Best Foreign Novel Award in China, and an Oscar nomination. In 2017 he was elected to the American Academy of Arts. His work has been published in over 40 languages. He is the co-founder of the non-profit global story exchange organization, Narrative 4, and he teaches at the MFA program in Hunter College. He lives in New York with his wife, Allison, and their family.
Questions –
1. The book’s title, Apeirogon, is defined as “a shape with a countably infinite number of sides.” How is this shape an apt metaphor for the conflict between Israel and Palestine and Rami and Bassam’s positions within that conflict?
2. The phrase “It will not be over until we talk” is repeated throughout the book. To what is the phrase referring?
3. Bassam and Rami use not only “the force of their grief” but also language as weapons. What are they fighting and why do they consider these weapons the most useful?
4. Examining the strained relationships between Israelis and Palestinians, Rami describes the connections between silence and fear, control and power (p. 224). What does he argue needs to change to improve relations?
5. Bassam explains that “it’s a disaster to discover the humanity of your enemy” (p. 238). Why?