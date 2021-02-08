Mr. John Ralph Clark, age 81, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born in Muskegon, MI on May 9, 1939, to Joseph & Edith (Holmes) Clark. He married the former Patricia Lowden on November 5, 1976. Mr. Clark had been employed as a truss designer & builder for Rycenga Homes for over 35 years until retiring. John attended Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed water skiing, swimming, photography including photographing weddings, camping, boating & weekend road trips.
SURVIVORS
Wife, Patricia; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) Allison, Lisa (Jeff) Califf, Peggy (Bruce) Simonelli; sons, Daniel (Denise) Clark, David (Patricia) Clark; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Clark. He was preceded in death by his son, John; brothers, Joe & Jim; first wife, Helen.
SERVICE
Monday, February 8, 2021, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at Faith Baptist Church, 3593 Whitehall Rd. Muskegon, MI 49445, with Rev. James Swieringa officiating. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery Montague. MEMORIAL: Grace Hospice or Faith Baptist Church.
Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon