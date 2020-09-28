With the increased demand for cremation services in America, I have received numerous inquiries for information about what happens to the human corps as it experiences the process.
Disclaimer
This article may be considered a little graphic. It will explain the process that a deceased human body passes through as the cremation process is imposed upon them. If you feel that this may be more information than you would like to have, please do not read this article.
When cremation is chosen for a decedent, the family must decide if they want the body to be present at their services or whether they would prefer that the decedent goes straight to the crematory. If they decide to have the decedent at the services, the body must be embalmed and placed in a casket. If the decedent is not going to be viewed or if it will not be at the services, the body can be cremated in an alternative container.
Alternative containers are generally constructed of pine, plywood, cardboard, or a combination of these materials. They are unfinished and burn nicely into ash. They are also priced substantially lower than a traditional casket.
Jewelry and medical devices must be removed before the body is placed into the retort (incinerator) for cremation. Medical devices have batteries that explode, prosthetics melt into a sticky goo, and silicone implants melt into blobs that must be scraped out. These consequences potentially endanger the team, slow their workflow, and lower their productivity. The body is then tagged with a metal disc and paperwork follows the body throughout the process.
The retort is constructed of two chambers. The primary chamber is for the body. The inferno is lined with brick and concrete. This is the chamber where soft tissues incinerate and vaporize into brittle bone and ash. The secondary chamber neutralizes noxious odors, gasses, and particles before they are released into the atmosphere.
The cremation process generally takes two hours. During this time, the body goes through intense changes approximately every ten minutes.
First hour
10 Minutes
At ten minutes of incineration, the muscles, skin, organs, and fat begin to char, sizzle, and shrink.
If cremation takes place before the muscles enter the stages of decomposition, limbs may contract, hands may fist up, and the arms may come toward the chest into a boxing or fetal position. The body does not sit straight up as commonly assumed. It may be that the tight confines of the retort restrict the body from doing so.
20 Minutes
At twenty minutes, most of the soft tissue is now burnt off of the face. The ribs begin to show, and the abdominal and thoracic region begin spewing jets of liquid from tears in the body cavity. This is caused by bodily liquids aggressively evaporating. The abdominal organs dehydrate and shrink.
30 Minutes
At thirty minutes of intense heat, the calvaria (skull cap) begins to separate from the rest of the skull. Boiling liquid begins pouring out from the fractures. Facial bones are mostly void of all tissue. The bones of the chest are mostly exposed with ribs bending inward and outward. The abdominal organs continue to shrink, and the arms and legs are mostly free of soft tissue; they may also be completely consumed by flames.
40 Minutes
At forty minutes the calvaria will have completely dislodged from the head exposing a blackened (charred) brain. The facial bones are mostly disintegrated. The ribs will be entirely exposed. At this point, they will be bending and severely twisting. The abdominal organs will now look like blackened sponges, and the lower parts of the arms will be mostly gone.
50 Minutes
At fifty minutes the remains of the abdominal organs are shriveled and spongy. The thighs are burnt into stumps. The arms are mostly gone. It is at this point that we see the spinal column is coming apart.
60 Minutes
At sixty minutes, what is left of the torso now breaks apart. The skull is nothing more than bone fragments. All internal organs are now ash, and the pelvis is consumed by flames. At this juncture of time, the gasses and particulate transfer into the secondary chamber where they are exposed to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit. At this extreme temperature, smoke, gasses, odor, and emissions are neutralized as the cremation progresses to its conclusion.
Second Hour
At the conclusion of the cremation process, the cremains are allowed to cool. They are then scraped and swept into a metal box. The average cremated human body produces approximately three to seven pounds of inorganic bone fragments and ash.
After the ashes have cooled, a powerful magnet will be passed over the remains to pull out any metal. The remaining body densities are pulverized. They are ground into scaly ash with fragments of bone and teeth remaining.
The cremains are then collected and placed in a plastic bag. The bag is secured in a plastic box and returned to the funeral home. At this time, the family must decide how to preserve and protect the cremains.
Final disposition may consist of sprinkling a loved one’s cremains over a chosen spot with meaning to the family or the decedent. Perhaps they may decide to urn their cremains and house them at home. Cremains may also be buried in a grave or released into a body of water. There are, of course, regulations that must be observed with burying, sprinkling, or releasing cremains into water. Your funeral home professionals can help you with whatever information you need to properly place cremains into their final disposition of peace and rest.
As a funeral professional, it is my recommendation that whatever your chosen method of final disposition may be, that you place a memorial stone in a bonafide cemetery with the vital information of your loved one inscribed upon it. I have seen all too often that someone comes to the funeral home asking for cremains to be identified. Unfortunately, unless the urn or container has been engraved, the funeral home has no way to make an identification. I have also witnessed families who have lost a loved one’s cremains during a move, transfer of custody, or other activity. After a generation or so, without proper memorial markers, the loved one is forgotten. Please take this under consideration when you cremate your loved ones.
