After a very busy week cleaning the building, processing returns, and preparing for social distancing requirements, the library is now offering curbside pickup of books, audiobooks and movies.
The current hours for this new service are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10-2, and Tuesday and Thursday, 3-7. Here's how it works:
• Place items on hold anytime through our online catalog at wlclib.org or by calling 231-894-9531 during curbside service hours.
• Wait for notification that your items are ready.
• Come to the library and follow the directions posted at the marked pick-up spaces. Be sure to bring your library card.
• If you do not have a cell phone, please call ahead to arrange a pick up time.
For faster service, you may want to order books that are currently on our shelves. If you are placing holds from home, it might be helpful to watch the short video posted on the Re-opening Plans page of the website.
It will walk you through the process of requesting books that can be picked up within 24 hours. For the less tech-savvy, just give us a call during service hours and we’ll be happy to help.
We appreciate your patience as we roll out this service. We are all adapting to new circumstances and a whole new way of doing things. There are bound to be some logistical challenges as we get started, but we will figure out solutions together.
Summer Reading Update
Just a quick note about Summer Reading for kids – this year’s program is virtual, using an app called ReadSquared. Printable instructions for getting started are on the webpage at wlclib.org/children.
Don’t forget to pick up a starter kit at the library, though. It’s got a free book and some other goodies inside. Just come to the curbside pickup area and text us the number of kits you need.
Choose a picture book kit or a chapter book kit; limit one kit per child. Details about summer reading for teens and adults will be announced shortly.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.