The library will again be a stop on the popular “Depot to Depot” fall tour event. This is the 16th year for the self-guided tour of Muskegon County landmarks, shops, and natural beauty.
There are quite a few changes because of the pandemic, but all the best parts are still there: a chance to explore the community, support local businesses, and spend quality time with your family! The library will be participating by offering a goody bag to everyone who stops at the library.
Visitors are always welcome to try the sidewalk obstacle course, read the story posted on the bike trail, and tour the library’s butterfly garden while they are here, whether the library is open or closed.
You can pick up a trail map outside the White Lake Chamber Depot , 124 W Hanson, on each of the 4 Saturdays of the event – Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24. For more information about Depot to Depot, visit Whitelake.org and look for the Events tab.
FUN FACT: The library has given away more than 1,000 books to children in the community since the pandemic began. The books are distributed by library staff at the food pick-up sites for Whitehall Schools. A generous donation from a local family made it possible to purchase new books to share with kids and teens when school was closed, but we are continuing for as long as we can, even though schools are now open.
“MOVE WHITE LAKE” Campaign set to begin October 5
Looking for a little extra motivation to keep you and your loved ones physically active as we head into winter? The new “Move White Lake” program is slated to begin Oct. 5.
Everyone is invited to participate, either through an online app or with a paper tracking log. Walk, run, bike, do yoga, etc., to meet your activity goal. Participants can earn digital badges and a free T-shirt, and be entered in monthly prize drawings.
This program is for all ages, and the library will be providing some outdoor events for both children and adults as part of the campaign. Look for a link on the library’s home page at wlclib.org beginning Monday, October 5.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531. Current hours are 10-2 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 3-7 on Tuesday and Thursday; other hours and Saturdays by appointment.