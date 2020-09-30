The White Lake Community Library is pleased to announce increased open hours, including the return of Saturday hours, beginning this week. The new hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from Noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Longer hours each day will help us better support area students and those in need of internet access. Some services had to be rearranged within the building in order to safely staff the longer hours, but the overall result should provide visitors with a streamlined process for getting the materials they need.
Curbside pick-up will continue to be an option for those who prefer contactless service. We are happy to be taking this small step forward, and we are looking forward to the day when we can begin to offer in-person programming again.
FUN FACT: Since the library re-opened in June, 744 items have been downloaded through the library’s Hoopla app. E-books and e-audiobooks are practically tied for most popular format, at 248 and 253 respectively. Movies are a distant third at 91, and comics are the least popular at 30. (For those of you doing the math, there were also 51 music downloads and 71 TV show downloads.) To get started with Hoopla, just visit the “digital collections” page at wlclib.org. All you need is a library card!
GET YOUR FLU SHOT AT THE LIBRARY
HomeTown Pharmacy will be providing flu shots at the library on October 8 and October 20 from 2 to 5 pm. No appointment needed, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. The clinic will be held in a portion of the meeting room, and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Take advantage of this safe and convenient way to protect yourself from the seasonal flu this year!
NOT TOO LATE TO REGISTER TO VOTE AND TO COMPLETE THE CENSUS
In case you missed the “Civics Saturday” event at the library last week, there is still time to complete your census response and to register to vote. The census deadline has been extended beyond September 30, though the new end date is not yet clear. Online voter registration is available through October 19. For assistance with either of these tasks, please visit the library during open hours and staff will help you find the online forms you need. If you miss the October 19 deadline, you can still register in person through election day. Contact your city or township clerk for more information.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.