By Viriginia DeMumbrum
2020 has been a stressful year in so many ways. Join the library on Thursday, December 10, at 7pm as we welcome Norm Kittleson from HealthWest for a virtual presentation about chronic and acute stressors, how they can affect mental health, and how to put together a self-care plan. Questions are welcome! Register in advance to receive the Zoom link for this free event.
Look for the registration link on the calendar at wlclib.org, or call the library at 231-894-9531 for assistance or more information. If you need some help getting started with Zoom, check out the how-to video online at wlclib.org/adults.
FUN FACT: You can browse for books at the library even though our doors are temporarily closed! Just visit the meeting room window and check out the display of books and movies there. Call the curbside number, and a staff member will deliver your selections to a contactless pick-up cart for you.
So easy, and low-tech. Need another quick, low-tech way to pick up a new batch of books for yourself or the kids? Try one of our Grab & Go bags available curbside. We fill each one with carefully selected titles for your enjoyment.
ANOTHER WINNER AND ANOTHER “MISSION”
The Move White Lake drawing winner for November received a $25 White Lake Area gift certificate, good at any participating local business. (The certificates make great gifts for anyone on your list this year — pick them up from the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and support your local businesses safely!) There’s also a new December “mission” on the Move White Lake app.
As the shortest day of the year approaches and temperatures drop, the mission activities might help motivate you to get fresh air and exercise. Complete the mission to earn an extra entry in the December prize drawing.
If you haven’t signed up yet, it’s not too late. Just visit our website or go to whitelake.readsquared.com and get started today. Earn one point for each minute you spend exercising; reach 300 minutes to earn a free t-shirt.
That’s just 10 minutes a day!
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages.
The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.