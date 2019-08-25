Part of my workload today was to reformat a book that I wrote some time ago. As I neared the end of the book, I came to the pages that contain articles written about a dear friend of mine who died years ago. Once I finished my task of reformatting, I realized that I had accomplished my work without overwhelming sadness.

I was quite impressed as I realized that I am at last able to read articles about my dear friend without heartache. Grief recovery is a wonderful milestone. I couldn't help but wonder, however, how long it will be until I can read about, or reflect upon, the loss of my beloved grandson Mikey Joe, without overwhelming sadness. His loss took the breath right out of my existence, and it has yet to return.

Fortunately, I am no longer smitten each morning and evening as I offer prayers of thanksgiving for the abundant blessings I enjoy with overwhelming heartache. The heartache remains within my soul. However, I am better able to function and accomplish my daily tasks without constantly battling my emotions for outward composure.

I suppose that is improvement and movement toward recovery. However, I wonder if I will ever be able to think of Mikey Joe without great sorrow and emptiness? Yesterday, my five-year-old grandson, Austin, Facetimed me over my phone. He wanted to see his baby brother, Mikey Joe's grave and say goodnight to him. As I pointed the camera toward his tiny brother's grave, which is located just outside of my family room window, I heard him say, "Goodnight Mikey Joe, I love you, and I miss you." Then as he fought for control, I heard him add, "I wish you could come to play with me." He then sent his baby brother an air kiss and hug, and their poignant conversation was finished. I turned the camera back toward me, and my little grandson added, "I love you, Sweet Tea, and I miss you too." With his sweet eyes filled with tears and his tiny voice cracking, he fought for emotional control and continued, "I wish you could come to see me, Sweet Tea. I'll send you a postcard." By then, I was so choked up that I could barely tell him that I love him, I miss him, and that I too wish that I could travel to visit him.

My grandchildren live in Hawaii, and I live in East Texas. Owning a funeral home does not allow me to journey away from home in any direction for more than an hour's travel time. With that in mind, and with the expense of air travel, I very rarely get to see my grandchildren. I miss them so much. The loss of their baby brother makes it even more painful to have them so far away.

I was encouraged by the newly experienced ease of accepting the loss of my dear friend, Preston. I hope one day that I will be able to accept the distance between my grandchildren's home and my own, as well as the loss of my grandson with half of that ease.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the "Mikey Joe Children's Memorial" and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB's Integrity Award.

It is my life's work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.

For additional encouragement, read other articles or watch video "Grief Briefs," please go to my website at www.MourningCoffee.com.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.

It is my life's work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on.

For additional encouragement, read other articles or watch video “Grief Briefs,” please go to my website at www.MourningCoffee.com.