Last week I assisted two families in laying their loved ones to rest. As I was working with the widow of the first family, I noticed that she was particularly dismayed. She seemed frail and commented several times that she just did not know how she would survive without her husband.

As we worked through the details of her service, I asked her if she felt alright. She said, “No, but how else would one feel after finding her husband deceased on the floor?” I spoke with her about taking care of herself and asked her if she took medications.

She answered that she did. Upon further questioning, I discovered that she had failed to take her prescribed medications on this particular morning.

Over the next few days, my concern for her deepened. By the end of the week, she found herself admitted into the hospital. She had suffered a severe heart attack.

The second family came into the funeral home later on in the day. I was again on high alert as the matriarch of the family seemed very dismayed. As the next few days passed, my concern transferred to her brother. On the evening of their loved one’s visitation, I received a call to her brother’s home.

A second death had occurred within their family, and my services were needed.

The point I am presenting in this article is that your health is compromised when you are bereft.

GB 304

Grief Recovery Milestones – Funeral Week

During the first week after suffering the death of a significant loved-one, a survivor’s emotional, psychological, and physical needs must be monitored and attended to.

If the survivor displays signals that they are unable to attend themselves, perhaps a trusted relative or friend might step up to the task.

The extreme stress caused by the death of a significant loved one allows the mind to suspend its acuity in an effort to avoid loss of sanity and even the survivor’s death.

This suspension of mental acuity allows the survivor to function to a lesser degree in order to stave off the shock instinct brought on through extreme pain and suffering.

Some have labeled this a task called denial. I, however, label it a response called survival.

You will hear survivors comment that the days surrounding the death are hazy or that they feel as though they existed in a fog. This is a natural survival technique employed by the mind to preserve and sustain one’s life.

In this state of mind, the survivor functions with the assistance of others. He/she walks almost blindly through the tasks of laying their loved one to rest.

The physical functions of the body may also be sluggish, nevertheless, extreme caution must be taken to ensure that life does not escape the survivor. Food, water, medications, and rest MUST NOT BE SUSPENDED or the survivor may indeed perish.

A tracking journal for recently bereaved survivors can be a lifesaver. Proper use allows the survivor to record their actions and helps their assistants keep track of their needs.

The fog of grief will render a survivor incapable of remembering among other things, whether or not they have eaten today, or whether or not they have taken life-sustaining medications. Sometimes rather than skipping medications, a survivor may not remember taking their dose.

At this juncture, double-dosing may become a reality. Both scenarios can be equally life-threatening.

The primary goal of funeral week for a survivor is to survive.

(Mourning Light III, 2019)

Although none of us wants to admit it, the death of a loved one can cause our own death if we are not mindful of our health. We may push forward with a stiff upper lip, but to what end? If stubbornness, or a façade of strength, causes us to die, who has benefited? No one has benefited. Indeed, these actions only compound the pain and sorrow of those whom we love.

If you have read these words, please take them to heart. When you suffer a death, please do not allow it to cause your death as well.

Take the time to manage your health and your well-being. Allow others to assist you through the swirling waters of funeral week and to serve you in the weeks and months ahead. Losing a significant loved one is not easy and regardless of your 3 day FMLA allowance, recovery takes significant effort and significant time.

Please be vigilant in preserving your own life when suffering the loss of another’s.

My name is Tracy Renee Lee. I am a Certified Grief Counselor (GC-C), Funeral Director (FDIC), published author, syndicated columnist, and co-founder of the “Mikey Joe Children’s Memorial” and Heaven Sent, Corp. I write books, weekly bereavement articles, and Grief BRIEFs related to understanding and coping with grief. I am the American Funeral Director of the Year Runner-Up and recipient of the BBB’s Integrity Award.

It is my life's work to comfort the bereaved and help them live on, as well as educate adults in the needs of surviving children.

For additional encouragement, read other articles or watch video “Grief Briefs,” please go to my website at www.MourningCoffee.com.

Please follow me on Instagram at "PushingUpDaisies_TracyLee".