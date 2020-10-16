By Virginia DeMumbrum
It’s baaaack! The Spooky Story Trail will be haunted on Thursday, Oct 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There are some modifications due to the pandemic, but all the spooky fun will still be there. Join us with your flashlights as you creep down the bike path from the library’s parking lot and discover a Halloween story posted page by page alongside the path! Dress for the weather, but costumes (and masks!) are encouraged.
Each child will receive a goody bag at the end, with a holiday treat and a take-home activity. Please take care to remain 6 feet from other attendees who are not part of your family group.
New this year will be an Autumn Story Trail for little ones who aren’t yet seeking a Halloween scare. Posted alongside the bike path near the library you’ll find the story Corduroy’s Best Halloween Ever posted page by page for your family to enjoy anytime between October 23 and October 31. After enjoying the story, come into the library and pick up a special take-home activity kit.
FUN FACT: In the last month, 2,133 people used Google to search for the library. Of those, 437 used the search results to call the library, visit the website, or request directions.
“Family Place” Staff Training Begins
The White Lake Community Library is becoming certified as a “Family Place” library! This designation will help us serve our youngest patrons and their families even more effectively by providing enhanced early literacy opportunities and other resources to support healthy children and families. There is a required training component for staff, which was scheduled for this past spring in New York. It was of course cancelled, and will now be held virtually over the next few months. There will also be a remarkable makeover of our children’s corner in the future, when the library can again become a gathering place for the community. The entire undertaking is funded by a collaborative grant in partnership with Hackley Public Library and the Muskegon Area District Library. Funding for this initiative is being provided through the Library of Michigan and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Don’t Miss Out!
Get your flu shot at the library on Tuesday, October 20, between 2 and 5 p.m. HomeTown Pharmacy will be offering the vaccination; no appointment needed but bring your insurance card if you have one.
Move White Lake is in full swing! Get a little exercise each day to stay healthy, improve your mood, and earn prizes. Pick up your activity tracker at the library or visit wlclib.org to print one out from home. You can also register online at whitelake.readsquared.com
Depot to Depot continues through Saturday, Oct. 24. Stop at the library to pick up a goody bag and trail map. Check in on social media to be entered in prize drawings.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.