By Virginia DeMumbrum
Staying home for the holidays? Be sure to stock up on books!
As Mason Cooley said, “Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are.” The library will be closed for the holidays Thursday through Saturday, December 24-26.
We will be open again for curbside and phone services on Monday the 28th at 10 a.m., ready to help you replenish your supply of books or walk you through downloading library books and movies onto your shiny new tablet or phone.
For New Years, the library will be closed Thursday through Saturday, December 31 through January 2. We plan to open again on Monday, January 4th at 10 a.m. for curbside and phone services. We are continually monitoring the COVID situation, and will re-open for limited indoor service as soon as practicable.
In the meantime, we appreciate your understanding and hope you will take advantage of the many services available even when the doors are closed.
NEW STORY TRAIL FOR THE HOLIDAYS
The weather outside might be frightful, but the new Story Trail is delightful! Bundle up and come to the library parking lot to enjoy a short hike along the bike trail, where you will find a great new story posted for your enjoyment. “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas” is available now through January 3rd.
FUN FACT: 33,018 minutes of exercise have been recorded so far by the Move White Lake participants. That’s a lot of moving! The program continues through the end of this month, and it’s not too late to sign up and complete your own 300 minutes of activity to receive a custom “Move White Lake” t-shirt. Just visit whitelake.readsquared.com to register, or print out a paper registration form at wlclib.org.
JANUARY SERIES “WATCH FROM HOME” REGISTRATION
The popular January Series lectures offered by Calvin University will be held remotely this year, meaning everyone will be able to watch them from the comfort of home. There are some great speakers in the line-up, and the best way to make sure you don’t miss any of them is to register now at calvin.edu/January.
Everyone who signs up in advance will receive a daily email inviting them to the lecture and providing the link for watching the video. The series runs from January 6th to the 26th.
AFTERTHOUGHTS: If you enjoy the lectures and would like to discuss them with others, please join us for a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, January 13 and Wednesday, January 20, at 1:45 p.m. This will be a time for reflection, friendly conversation, and perhaps even brainstorming ways to apply what we’ve learned.
To receive the Zoom link for one or both meetings, call the library at 231-894-9531 or register on the library calendar at wlclib.org/library-calendar.
