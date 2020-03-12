Library Corner

March 10, 2020

Visit our booth at the White Lake Business Expo!

Support the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club and dozens of local businesses by attending the annual Pancake Breakfast and Community Business Expo on Saturday, March 21.

The event is being held at the Whitehall High School, with breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. and the Expo doors opening at 8 a.m. We will have a booth where you can check out our ever-growing digital collection and even register for a library card on the spot. We can show you how to download movies, magazines, books and audiobooks to your device at no cost, using just your library card. We will be raffling off a gift basket, too!

New Local History Book Coming Soon

Local author Dan Yakes has written a new book chronicling the history of Whitehall and Montague. “Cross-River Rivals” will be coming out in the next few months, thanks to a generous donation from George Byam. The library has partnered with Dan and George to get this local history volume printed, and we look forward to hosting a reception when the first copies become available. Watch for details in early summer.

More from this section Library Corner

National Library Week Events in April

The library is planning several fun events for National Library Week, April 19-25. If you’ve been wanting to replace your worn-out White Lake library card but don’t want to pay the $2, this is your chance to get a free replacement card. More details on the other events will be coming soon, but to make sure you don’t miss them, please join our mailing list. Just visit the website at wlclib.org, and click the mailing list sign-up button.

Opioid Overdose Prevention Training at the Library

Are you interested in learning about the opioid crisis and how it affects our community? Would you like to be trained to administer a lifesaving nasal spray in the event of an accidental overdose? A free training is being offered at the library on Thursday, March 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. Free overdose prevention kits will be available at the event. To register, visit wmich.edu/hhs/academic/continuing-ed. This training is being put on by Western Michigan University, in partnership with The Red Project and Public Health Muskegon County. For more information, contact Lisa Brennan at (616) 771-9497 or lisa.brennan@wmich.edu.

About White Lake Community Library

The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531 or visit the library website at wlclib.org.