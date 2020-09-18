By Virginia DeMumbrum
Census and Voter Registration Drive at the Library
Still need to complete your census response? Not sure if you are registered to vote in November? The library can help! Stop by the library parking lot on Saturday, September 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be 3 (socially distanced) tables staffed with friendly people to assist you with census completion and voter registration, and even help you register for a library card. Everyone who visits the library card table will receive a goody bag to take home, and will be entered in a door prize drawing. Three winners will each receive a $25 White Lake gift certificate, valid at any participating local business. Do your part to be counted and to make your voice heard, and get a library card at the same time! For the safety of staff and volunteers, masks will be required while you visit the tables. Free masks will be available onsite.
FUN FACT: September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month! If you would like to join the 5,567 people who currently hold a White Lake Community Library card, please call the library or stop in with your photo ID and we’ll get you registered. You can also get a card during our Census and Voter Registration Drive on September 26.
SPARK! Program
In case you missed the article in last week’s Beacon, there is a great new program coming to White Lake in October. Nancy Armitage, in partnership with the ACWL-Nuveen, is bringing the SPARK! program to our area. SPARK! provides interactive arts engagement opportunities to people with early to mid-stage memory loss and their care partners. Due to the pandemic, it will be kicking off virtually rather than face-to-face. In order to help make online participation manageable for anyone who might be interested, the library is offering free Zoom assistance. There is a getting-started-with-Zoom video tutorial on the “Adults” page of the website, or people can make an appointment for one-on-one (socially distanced) help setting up and using Zoom videoconferencing. We are excited to see this program come to our community! For more information about SPARK! visit artswhitelake.org
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531. Current hours are 10-2 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 3-7 on Tuesday and Thursday; other hours and Saturdays by appointment.