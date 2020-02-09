By Virginia DeMumbrum

Library closed

President’s Day

The library will be closed on Monday, February 17, for a staff in-service. Items returned in the drop box that day will be back-dated upon check-in. Even though the library building will not be open, you can always access downloadable books, movies, magazines and audiobooks through our website. Just look for the Libby, Hoopla, and RBdigital links on the homepage. The library Wi-Fi is available 24-7 in our parking lot, too.

Learn to Crochet

at the Library

Have you ever wanted to learn to crochet? Try the new class at the library! Local crochet enthusiast, Joan, will be offering a beginner’s session on Wednesday, February 19, from 5:30 to 7:30. It will be followed by a slightly more advanced session the following Wednesday, February 26. There is no charge for the lessons. You are welcome to bring your own crochet hooks and yarn, or you can purchase a starter kit for $7 at the class. Registration is required; please visit the library or call 231-894-9531 to reserve your spot. Watch for more details about an upcoming knitting class in March, too.

Thank you for

the projector!

Just as we were starting the January Series livestream events, our projector unexpectedly developed some display issues. The repairs were deemed too costly for such an old unit, and there was no money in the budget to purchase a replacement. Thanks to numerous donations from January Series attendees, and one large contribution from an anonymous donor, a new projector has been ordered and will be installed soon. Thank you so much to everyone who contributed – this is truly a generous community, and the library is truly grateful.

Community

Library

The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall. For more information, call the library at 231-894-9531 or visit the library website at wlclib.org.