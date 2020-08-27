Tired of trying to navigate the library website on your phone or tablet?
There will soon be an easier way to order books, view your account, and even check out items using your mobile device. The Lakeland Library Cooperative App will be debuting in all the libraries in Muskegon County in the next month or two.
We are excited to bring you this new and convenient way to manage your library account and access the library’s many digital resources. It even has some handy event calendar features that will be great when we are finally able to offer in-person programs again.
Thank You For Your Patience
We know it’s hard to adjust to all the changes the pandemic has brought. Everything is different, from how we shop to how we socialize, and the library is feeling the impact, too. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we do our best to offer as many services as possible, as safely as possible.
• To everyone who wears the required mask without complaint, thank you.
• To everyone who chooses contactless pick-up when possible, thank you.
• To everyone who respects the one-hour building use limit, thank you.
• To everyone who offers a kind word to harried staff members, thank you.
• To everyone who takes advantage of outdoor seating for extended reading or internet use, thank you.
We are lucky to be part of such a great community, where people are willing to do what it takes to make sure we all get through this together.
FUN FACT: Did you know Yoga on the Lawn is so popular it will be continued into September, weather permitting? We are in the process of adding an outdoor Tai Chi class, too!
Visit the website at wlclib.org for more information.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.