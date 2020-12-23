The library has its own app! If you’ve been wishing for an easier way to navigate the library's website on your mobile device, be sure to check out the new Lakeland Library Cooperative app.
Use it to order books, renew items, manage your account, and access the Hoopla and Libby collections all in one convenient and easy-to-use interface. The app even lets you apply for a library card online and check out books yourself using the camera on your device.
To get started, simply search for “Lakeland Library Cooperative” in your app store. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, you’ll be prompted to choose your library, then enter your library barcode and PIN. That information will be saved on your device, so you won’t have to log in over and over again.
FUN FACT: Did you know there are over 100 caves in Carlsbad Caverns National Park? You can take a virtual tour of the park, explore the caves, and see some of the thousands of bats living there. You can even “experience” life as a bat using the park’s online simulation. Look for the link on our website at wlclib.org/virtual-events!
Virtual Classes and Virtual Vacations @ Your Library
Speaking of virtual experiences, check out the new “Virtual Events” tab at WLCLIB.ORG. It’s full of links to all kinds of online classes, presentations, and tours available free of charge. This includes a variety of Michigan State University Extension Service courses on managing money, coping with stress, and parenting, just to name a few. Visit the Virtual Vacations section to tour destinations like the Guggenheim Museum, Carlsbad Caverns, Colonial Williamsburg, and more from the comfort of your home.
“Move White Lake” Ends December 31
If you’ve been waiting until the last minute to turn in your exercise log, now’s the time. Entries must be received by December 31st to be eligible for the final prize drawing. Paper forms can be put in the book drop, or you can enter your information on the ReadSquared app at readsquared.whitelake.com. If you’ve completed at least 300 minutes of physical activity, you’ve also earned a Move White Lake t-shirt. These can be picked up anytime during curbside hours. Thank you for playing along, and look for a new version of the game in the spring.
About White Lake Community Library
The White Lake Community Library is a district library serving all residents within the boundaries of the Whitehall District Schools. Located at 3900 White Lake Drive in Whitehall, the library provides a broad range of digital and print materials and audiovisual items for all ages. The library also offers a variety of (currently virtual) programs for children, teens, and adults, as well as wireless internet access and computers for public use. For more information, visit the library website at wlclib.org or call 231-894-9531.